Cottage Talk: Fulham Media Buzz - Fulham Need To Keep Their Core Together

In this episode, Russ discusses why he believes it is vital that Fulham keep their core together. He then discusses stories involving Aleksandar Mitrovic, João Palhinha, Kenny Tete, and Tosin. To end the show, he talked about Fulham selling out their season tickets for the upcoming season, and what he expects to see on the pitch for the upcoming season.

