Cottage Talk: Fulham Media Buzz - Fulham Need To Keep Their Core Together

Take a listen to a podcast that focuses on Fulham Football Club.

By Russ Goldman
Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

In this episode, Russ discusses why he believes it is vital that Fulham keep their core together. He then discusses stories involving Aleksandar Mitrovic, João Palhinha, Kenny Tete, and Tosin. To end the show, he talked about Fulham selling out their season tickets for the upcoming season, and what he expects to see on the pitch for the upcoming season.

“This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of Cottage Talk. The views in this Podcast are not necessarily the views of talkSPORT.”

